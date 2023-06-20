A Crisis of Faith in the Eucharist

According to Pew Research, seven-in-ten Americans who identify as “Catholic” do not profess one of the most key teachings of the Catholic Church. This is belief in the transubstantiation, which is a Catholic dogma, meaning that Catholics are required to profess it in order to be in good standing with the Church.

The transubstantiation is the belief that the bread and wine, used in holy communion, really and truly become the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. That is to say, not symbols or representations, but the actual, living flesh and blood of Jesus Christ, under the mere appearance of bread and wine…

By the consecration the transubstantiation of the bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ is brought about. Under the consecrated species of bread and wine Christ himself, living and glorious, is present in a true, real, and substantial manner: his Body and his Blood, with his soul and his divinity (cf. Council of Trent: DS 1640; 1651). Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1413

The fact that seven-in-ten Catholic Americans reject this teaching, or at the very least are ignorant of it, reveals a severe crisis of faith in the US Catholic Church. In essence, most Catholic Americans are confessing Protestants on this matter, even though they claim to be Catholic. Their belief on the Eucharist is more closely aligned with the Southern Baptist Convention than the Roman Catholic Church. The key findings of the Pew study reveal…

These results are bad enough by themselves, but I’m afraid it gets worse. The following is the most terrifying results of the survey. Apparently, just going to mass on a regular basis is not good enough…

About six-in-ten (63%) of the most observant Catholics — those who attend Mass at least once a week — accept the church’s teaching about transubstantiation. Still, even among this most observant group of Catholics, roughly one-third (37%) don’t believe that the Communion bread and wine actually become the body and blood of Christ (including 23% who don’t know the church’s teaching and 14% who know the church’s teaching but don’t believe it). And among Catholics who do not attend mass weekly, large majorities say they believe the bread and wine are symbolic and do not actually become the body and blood of Jesus. Pew Research Center, August 5, 2019

Going to mass helps, but it doesn’t solve the problem. So bishops, here is the cold, hard truth. When you and your priests look out over your congregations on Sunday morning, of all the faces you recognize as regular attendees, only about six-in-ten of them actually believe in the transubstantiation. The other four think the Eucharist is just symbolic. These are the people you see! These are the people you know! That’s not even counting those who just show up to mass sporadically. Almost none of those believe in the transubstantiation. Just think about that. All those people receiving the sacrament unworthily, not even knowing (or refusing to believe) that is God himself they are placing in their mouths.

Of course, this survey (as well as others), is what led to the “Eucharistic Revival” program the US bishops are now promoting. I dare say that if Pew did another survey after it’s over, there would be only a modest change in the results, if any change at all.

That’s because teaching (catechesis) is not good enough by itself. Belief must be based in prayer, and the way we pray directly affects how we believe. Lex Orandi Lex Credendi. Gentlemen, and I’m speaking to you bishops here, when you place the Eucharistic host into the hand, like a common cracker, why are you surprised when the majority of Catholics believe it’s just a common cracker? Actions speak louder than words. You can say it’s the body and blood of Christ all you want, and they might hear you say it, but when you act like it’s just a cracker, they’re going to believe its just a cracker. I’m not trying to be offensive here. I’m trying to penetrate your misunderstanding. Somewhere along the line, sometime in your formation, somebody lied to you. Or maybe they themselves were just misinformed too. Whatever the case, you got some bad information. You were told that communion in the hand wouldn’t affect belief in the transubstantiation. That was wrong. It most clearly does. And after fifty years of this practice in the United States, it shows!

Liturgy is the primary source of catechesis. Yes, you read that right. LITURGY is the PRIMARY source of catechesis. What we teach Catholics with our words only backs up what we do in worship. Lex Orandi Lex Credendi. Prayer comes first, then catechesis. Catechesis backs up prayer, not the other way around. People will be more likely to believe in the transubstantiation when they see how Catholics act toward it. It starts with the priest, who handles it with the utmost care, and continues with the people who kneel to receive it on the tongue. These images have a way of impregnating the mind, and creating a lasting effect. Then, when this is followed with verbal or written catechesis, the foundation is already laid, and the mind is ready to receive it.

You don’t need to do expensive programs. While there is nothing wrong with this, and it could be modestly helpful, the real heavy work is done with the liturgy. In some dioceses, that money might be better spent on just re-installing altar rails.

