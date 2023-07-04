HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!

Remember, these United States are officially dedicated to the patronage of Mary, the Immaculate Conception. This was decreed by Rome, at the request of the American bishops. If we invoke her intercession, God may intervene to save the United States in some unexpected way.

On May 13, 1846 (a Fatima coincidence?), these United States bishops unanimously chose “the Virgin Mary, conceived without sin”, as patroness of the Union of the United States, a decision approved by Pope Pius IX, and published in a decree of July 2, 1847. This was seven years before he infallibly declared the dogma of the Immaculate Conception, Ineffabilis Deus, December 8, 1854.

Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

Washington DC

On July 8, 1914, Pope Pius X approved the patronage of the Immaculate Conception for the new construction site of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC.

Having won independence from the Protestant-British Empire in the late 18th century, with the assistance of the Catholic Kingdom of France, the United States have undergone a slow and turbulent transition from a Protestant nation to a Catholic nation. We are about halfway through that transition now. Only by embracing the Catholic Faith will these United States survive this present age.

In addition to reaching a Catholic majority in America, sometime this century, and seeing a revival of a more traditional practice of Catholicism, a much needed development, the Catholic transformation of America will be both political and economic. The political transformation will manifest in the realization of subsidiarity, which America’s Founding Fathers attempted with federalism. Wherein THE United States will return to THESE United States, a secular union of more independent and sovereign, Christian states. The economic transformation will return America to an original economic model of a nation made up of small business and farms, along with restrained and limited banks and corporations with cooperative ownership.

These must be our goals, as Catholic Americans, to retake these United States, and in thereby doing, fulfill the original intent and vision of America’s Founding Fathers. Let us pray for Mary’s intercession, that we may see the victory of her Immaculate Heart over these United States in our lifetime. Remember that when you watch the fireworks tonight. The American Revolution is an ongoing process, which can only be truly fulfilled in the principles of Catholic religion.

